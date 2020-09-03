Claim by Philippines over Sabah unwelcome, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Attempts by several Philippines officials to question Malaysia’s sovereignty over Sabah are unwelcome, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said.

In this case, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, said he supported the efforts by the Malaysian government to assert its territorial integrity.

“Sabah is unequivocally a part of Malaysia. This is a decision which Sabahans themselves embraced in 1963. Malaysians are united in defending every inch of our territory,” he said in a statement here today.

In the light of the current crisis brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, Anwar said now was not the time for any political grandstanding or unprovoked sabre-rattling.

“It is the time for an unwavering focus on fighting Covid-19, supporting the millions of poor and marginalised families impacted by the economic crisis and charting a course for a new future that can be more peaceful and prosperous for the people of Malaysia and the Philippines,” he said.



