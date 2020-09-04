Sabah student ‘hurt and sad’ over claims she made video to get more YouTube views

PETALING JAYA: The Sabahan student who was wrongly accused by a deputy minister of pulling a stunt just to garner more YouTube views this evening said she was “hurt and sad” by the entire affair.

Veveonah Mosibin took to Facebook to give her side of the story, saying she had worked hard to prepare for the examination, which she took online, for many months.

“I never expected my video to go viral when I posted it,” she said of the video showing her on a tree in the jungle in order to get the best internet connection so she could sit for her exams.

Earlier today, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin told the Dewan Negara that the girl did not sit for any exam at the prescribed time.

He also said that Veveonah had shared a video showing her on the tree just to garner views for her YouTube channel.

Zahidi has since apologised for his gaffe saying he had received “inaccurate information” about it.

Veveonah said following the deputy minister’s comments, she had “become viral” again, although this time the reports had put her in a bad light.

“I don’t know how to deal with (these) negative and bad comments on social media. It hurts,” she wrote on Facebook.

Veveonah, however, said she forgave all the “mistakes” people made about her.

“Thanks to all who are still rooting for me and supporting me. (Family, friends, lecturers and fans).”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Sabah MCA Women’s chief Dr Pamela Yong said although Zahidi had apologised for his blunder, it was not right for him to “chastise the people’s grouses” no matter in what form or manner it was presented.

“Even if the complaint was written on toilet paper, it is still his duty and responsibility to look into it and make things better.”

She said Zahidi should be ashamed for picking on the teenager.

Yong added that she was embarrassed the deputy minister did not see what Veveonah was attempting to highlight, that is the poor digital infrastructure and internet connectivity in Sabah.



