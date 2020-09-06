DBKL issues reminder after Chinese billboard goes up by mistake

PETALING JAYA: An advertising billboard in Chinese that was put up in error near Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur has prompted the authorities to issue reminders about the use of Bahasa Malaysia as the main language to be used.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said on Twitter that advertisements must use the national language as the primary language, with other language text used in a small size.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) also said that all billboards in the capital must be vetted by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka for correct usage of Bahasa Malaysia.

On the Chinese-language billboard, DBKL said Dewan Bahasa had approved an advertisement with Bahasa Malaysia as the main language accompanied by other languages.

“However, when the billboard was installed on the site, there was a non-compliance with the approval given, when the accompanying languages had become the main expression. Realising a mistake had been made, the relevant party had uninstalled the said billboard,” according to the DBKL statement today.

DBKL also posted images of the offending advertisement as well as the billboard after it was taken down.



