Chow hands transport portfolio to Zairil in mid-term exco reshuffle

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has reshuffled his state executive councillors in line with a mid-term review of his administration and to ensure the different committees worked together.

He also said this move was to prevent the different committees working in silos as is the case at present.

The most important change involved Chow handing the transport portfolio, which he had helmed since May 2018, to Zairil Khir Johari.

Chow, in turn, will take over the economic planning portfolio from his deputy P Ramasamy. This portfolio will also be combined with the land matters portfolio, into one committee named the “land and economic development committee”. Chow had previously been in charge of land matters too.

The other notable change involved Deputy CM I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and Abdul Halim Hussain who exchanged portfolios.

Zakiyuddin has now taken over the cooperatives’ portfolio from Halim and in turn, Halim has taken over Zakiyuddin’s trade and industry portfolio.

Exco member Yeoh Soon Hin remains in charge of the key portfolio covering Penang’s important tourism and heritage scene. However, the name of his portfolio has been changed from arts, culture and heritage to tourism and creative economy.

According to Chow, the other exco members would remain as they are but the names of their portfolios will be changed to reflect the respective aspects covered.

All the new exco roles come into effect from Tuesday, Sept 15.

He said the naming conventions for exco committees will be different, with the long names of the past changed to appropriate names that reflect the general category that the committee belongs to.

“The reshuffle of the exco portfolios is part of a bigger plan to ensure that all excos worked together in maximising the impact of their roles instead of acting in silos,” Chow said.

He added that besides rebranding the portfolios, state think-tank Penang Institute has been roped in to advise on discussions related to the policy of the exco committees.

“The institute will steer discussions on the committees’ policy-making so that it is evidence and knowledge-based. This would also ensure that the implementation of all projects is monitored and met,” he told reporters in Komtar today.

Separately, Halim, who is the entrepreneurial development chairman, called on all businesses wanting to renegotiate their loans, as the end of the loan repayment moratorium ends on Sept 30, to attend a bank fair in Bayan Lepas this weekend.

He said 17 major banks, including agencies such as Bank Negara, credit counselling body AKPK and others will be having booths at the fair to help businesses who want to renegotiate their loan repayment.

“Anyone interested should bring their latest bank statements, audited accounts, sales records and other relevant documents,” he said.

Also present in Komtar today to promote the event were Bank Negara’s Penang manager Abdul Hamid Akbar Ali and Association of Banks Malaysia Northern chapter chief Zolkefli Awang.

The fair will be held at the RAIA Hotel in Bayan Lepas this Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 6pm. Those wanting to attend are encouraged to register for free at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RACPENANG.



