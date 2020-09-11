It’s the ‘mother of all charges’, says prosecutor in Guan Eng’s latest case

BUTTERWORTH: The lead prosecutor in Lim Guan Eng’s latest case involving the alleged misappropriation of Penang government land has described it as the “mother of all charges”.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told reporters the case would be the last round of charges against Lim, after the three corruption and abuse of power charges against him last month.

“It is the mother of all charges. To quote a villagers’ proverb, we have seen the head, the body, but what about the tail? This is what I call the tail,” he said today when asked if Lim would face more charges in the future.

Wan Shaharuddin said the prosecution had a “99% chance” of winning the latest case, adding that the remaining 1% would be the “act of God”.

Earlier, Lim,a two-term Penang chief minister between 2008 and 2018, was charged in the Sessions Court here with misappropriating two parcels of state land worth RM208.7 million in Tanjung Pinang to two companies.

He claimed trial to the charges after the court allowed his RM1 million bail posted for the three previous charges to be extended to today’s two additional charges.



