RoS calls for amendments to Pejuang application

PETALING JAYA: The Registrar of Societies has requested amendments to the registration papers filed for the new political party Pejuang, the party’s interim secretary-general Amiruddin Hamzah said.

The registration papers were submitted last month.

Amiruddin, who is MP for Kubang Pasu, is one of the seven founding members of the party. He did not say what amendments were requested but was confident that the party would be registered soon.

“I was informed these amendments are related to small technical issues which would be attended to immediately,” he said today.

Pejuang was set up as an independent Malay-based party after a faction linked with Dr Mahathir Mohamad split from PPBM, which Mahathir had also founded.

Pejuang’s seven founding members are Mahathir, his son Mukhriz, who is MP for Jitra; Amiruddin; Marzuki Yahaya, a senator; Simpang Rengam MP Maszlee Malik and Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Md Salleh.

Mahathir said the party’s goals are to fight corruption and that other Malay-based parties had strayed from their original paths in giving credence to money and power.



