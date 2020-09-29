Covid-19 case at Sunway Nexis

PETALING JAYA: A tenant in Sunway Nexis Biz Suites in Kota Damansara has been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive,.

The man had returned from Sabah recently.

“It’s true, and we are closely adhering to all the SOPs to carry out disinfection and deep cleaning of the building,” a source from Sunway Nexis told FMT today.

“All owners and occupants have been alerted and (are) requested to be vigilant, observe SOPs and proper hygiene.”

A statement from the Sunway Nexis Management Corporation earlier today said the man was being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The management also said it had reported the incident to the health ministry and advised those who are feeling ill to remain at home and refrain from leaving their premises to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 is contained.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



