Tell us how to work with ‘rivals’ Tok Mat says to Zahid after treatment of Umno in Sabah

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has called on party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to provide guidance and clear directions so the party can continue working with “the competition” in the wake of the Sabah election.

“A firm political consensus must be developed to calm the concerns, dissatisfaction and anger of our members over the way Umno was treated in Sabah,” said Mohamad in a statement.

“If we have to stand on our own with PAS in Muafakat Nasional and BN along with its components in facing the next general election, then decide quickly so we can prepare.”

Mohamad said the party needs to rethink its political strategy after it went from the dominant party in Sabah to a small-time player in the aftermath of the state election.

The results of Saturday’s election, he said, showed that Umno’s strategy and political cooperation forged did not benefit the party.

“What happened in Sabah shows Umno needs to rethink its approach. If Sabah is taken as a benchmark, Umno’s viability, influence and visibility will be affected in the near future and it will weaken Umno in the long run,” he said.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said Umno’s move to give its strongest seats to “certain parties” had affected its strength significantly.

“Even more saddening, Umno had to face independent candidates sponsored by parties with vested interests to weaken Umno. The promises on Cabinet portfolios, too, were almost broken.”

Going forward, he said, Umno must stop being nostalgic about the political cooperation in the “Sheraton move” to save the country.

“That episode is over. The next episode is how Umno will drive the nation, give leadership and create a better Malaysia through BN and not any other political platform.

“We will be judged by what we can offer Malaysia, not how much we sacrificed for certain parties or Perikatan Nasional’s viability. Let us bring Umno back to the right path,” he said.



