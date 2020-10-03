Covid-19 outbreak in Sabah started from illegal migrants, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases originated from undocumented migrants coming into Sabah.

Muhyiddin, who chaired a special National Security Council (MKN) meeting this morning, said in a statement that the government had decided that all migrants who were arrested would be screened and placed at temporary detention and quarantine centres (PTS).

He added that the government will be setting up more of these centres as the present ones in Sabah were operating at maximum capacity.

“The government will be opening new PTS to place undocumented migrants who have been detained before they are deported.

“At the same time, more health ministry staff will also be deployed to screen these detained migrants.”

He added that the government will also deploy more enforcement officers for stricter surveillance at the border, to curb the illegal entry of undocumented migrants, especially in Sabah.

“I would also like to guarantee that the country’s preparation is at the highest level and we would be able to face another Covid-19 wave like the one we had faced before.”

He said there are 40 hospitals and 34 quarantine and low-risk treatment centres to treat Covid-19 patients, with a total bed capacity of 5,674.

“The current hospital bed take-up rate is only 24%,” he said, adding that medical facilities now also have 437 ICU beds and 1,505 ventilators.

He called on the public to remain calm in facing the pandemic during this time, following the recent spike in cases.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded the highest daily number of Covid-19 infections so far at 287 cases.

