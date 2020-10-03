Govt to blame for spike in Covid-19 cases, says MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Klang MP Charles Santiago has joined the wave of criticism against the government following a major spike in Covid-19 cases, saying that health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah should have insisted on the 14-day quarantine for those returning from Sabah, much earlier.

He also slammed the decision not to impose a travel ban to Sabah despite the rapid increase in the number of cases, which began in early September.

“Now we have widespread infections and the possibility of even more cases in the next few days.

“And what do we hear from the health DG, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin or the police? Nothing, not even a whimper.

“It’s absolutely disgusting that politicians have put greed for power and money over and beyond the lives of people,” Santiago said in a statement today.

He added that the country cannot afford to go into another movement control order (MCO), as this will further degrade the economy and cause more losses for businesses and subsequently, see more people losing jobs.

“Those returning from Sabah must undergo the usual 14-day quarantine. We can’t afford another death, nor an alarming increase in the number of cases, let alone another lockdown.”

He added that every politician, Cabinet member or senior civil servant should be punished if they were found to have practised double-standards in complying with the SOPs.

Yesterday, the health ministry reported a record-high of 287 new Covid-19 cases. Mortalities stand at 136 and there are 1,540 active cases.

