Covid-19 case detected at 1 Utama shopping mall

PETALING JAYA: 1 Utama Shopping Centre has reported that a Covid-19 case has been detected at the complex, involving a staff member at the Mac City Service Centre.

In a statement released on social media today, the management said the individual had not been to the mall since leaving work on Sept 30, adding that the person is now receiving treatment at a government hospital.

It said the company had yet to be officially informed by health authorities regarding the matter, but had begun implementing mitigation steps and public safety measures.

The Mac City Service Centre has been closed for sanitation, and affected staff have been placed under quarantine.

Staff movements through points of entry have also been traced using QR data and CCTV footage.

The mall has also carried out sanitation of public areas and touch points such as lifts and escalators.

The mall said this was the first case to be recorded at 1 Utama since the onset of the pandemic, and it pledged to keep shoppers, tenants and vendors updated on the situation as it progresses.

The management urged patrons to remain calm and adhere to the SOPs, such as wearing face masks, undergoing temperature screenings and practising good hygiene and physical distancing.

It said updates will be released via the official 1 Utama Facebook page.

