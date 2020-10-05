Selangor rep and family infected after Sabah trip

PETALING JAYA: Kota Damansara state assemblyman Shatiri Mansor of PKR and his wife and two children have tested positive for Covid-19, nine days after returning from a trip to Sabah.

Shatiri confirmed the news in a video on his Facebook page today. He said he was among a group of eight people from the Kota Damansara state assembly service centre who were screened for Covid-19 at klia2 after returning from Sabah on Sept 27.

“We were ordered to quarantine at home until Oct 11. On Sept 30 my wife received a call from the health centre confirming that she was Covid-19 positive and (she) was taken to Sungai Buloh hospital,” he said.

As he was a close contact, he was called to the Petaling district health office on Oct 2 to be screened again. “Today, I received a call from the health office that I was positive for Covid 19, as are my two children,” he said.

Shatiri said he and his two children would be taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment

However, three others in his group from the Sabah trip are negative and are currently undergoing quarantine at their respective homes until Oct 16.

He said his service centre would operate as usual and would be managed by its staff who did not travel to Sabah.

Shatiri was elected to the Kota Damansara seat in 2018, defeating Halimaton Saadiah Bohan of BN by 15,700 votes in a four-way contest.

