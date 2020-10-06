Matriculation students allowed to go home for mid-semester break

KUALA LUMPUR: All students of the matriculation programme for the 2020/2021 session are allowed to return home for their mid-semester break, which begins on Friday.

Education deputy director-general (school operations) Adzman Talib said all students of matriculation colleges in Kedah, Kelantan and Johor would be allowed to return home from Friday to Oct 17.

He said those in other states could return home beginning Saturday to Oct 18.

“Beginning Friday, parents will be allowed to enter the matriculation colleges on weekends and public holidays to visit students, subject to the SOP,” he said in a statement today.

“The approval, however, does not apply to students whose home is located in Covid-19 red zones.”

He advised parents and students to comply with the guidelines stipulated in the management and operation of teacher education institutes and matriculation colleges in new norms, accessible via the education ministry’s official portal www.moe.gov.my .

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



