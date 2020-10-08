Up to Khazanah to sort out Malaysia Airlines’ problem, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has reiterated that the government will not pump any more funds into Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and it is purely up to its sole owner, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, to sort it out.

“We have consistently said that this is the matter where Khazanah has to involve (itself).

“The ministry of finance will not be injecting any cash or capital into the airline through Khazanah, so Khazanah will have to undertake their own exercise to ensure the survival of Malaysia Airlines,” he said on BFM Radio’s Breakfast Grille programme today.

Asked if the ministry will be giving any guarantee to MAB and whether the government will close down the airline, he said: “Right now, we are not looking at any support from the government. It is up to Khazanah as the sole owner of Malaysia Airlines. I have never ever said to close down Malaysia Airlines.”

Yesterday, Reuters reported that Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent of MAB, has warned leasing companies that Khazanah would stop funding the group, forcing it into a winding down process if restructuring talks with lessors are unsuccessful.



