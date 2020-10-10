King, queen join daughter in showing support for World Mental Health Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their eldest daughter, Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan, today wore a green ribbon badge in support of World Mental Health Day, which is observed on Oct 10 every year.

The green ribbon is the symbol of international mental health and wearing the badge is an expression of support and solidarity with those who are facing mental health issues.

Istana Negara, in a statement today, said Tengku Puteri Iman was recently appointed the international patron for World Mental Health Day by the World Federation for Mental Health.

The appointment has proven that Malaysia’s noble efforts in raising awareness on mental health have been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other United Nations (UN) agencies.

Her royal patronage will run until October 2021.

Meanwhile, Tengku Puteri Iman, in her message, called for the people and governments around the world to unite in an effort to uphold the rights of those with mental health issues as it is a collective responsibility.

She said it was important for people to spend time, give attention, show support and compassion towards each other to ensure better mental health and well-being.



