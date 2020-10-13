Ku Li leaves Istana Negara after audience with King

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has left Istana Negara after an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Tengku Razaleigh, more commonly known as Ku Li, left the palace grounds at 2.42pm.

It is believed that during the audience with Sultan Abdullah, he was expected to either declare his support for Anwar Ibrahim or reject the opposition leader, who is seeking to be the new prime minister.

Earlier today, Anwar, who claims to have the majority support of MPs to form a new government, had an audience with Sultan Abdullah.

The opposition leader had arrived at the palace at 10.25am. He left at 11.30am, accompanied by shouts of “Reformasi” from supporters gathered near the palace gates, without speaking to the media.

Anwar had said on Sept 23 he would present the King with evidence of the “strong and formidable” support he had from the MPs.

He did not reveal the number of MPs backing him, but said he would only do so after his audience with Sultan Abdullah.

Several parties within the Perikatan Nasional government have denied that they are supporting Anwar, although Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi admitted that many of the party’s MPs were backing him.



