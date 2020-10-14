More international airlines resume operations at KLIA

SEPANG: More international airlines have resumed operations at KLIA following improved health and safety measures in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The latest to do so are British Airways, Oman Air and Ethiopian Airlines, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said.

British Airways is offering four flights a week to the UK and beyond, Oman Air will make two trips a week to Muscat, and Ethiopian Airlines is operating weekly flights to Addis Ababa.

In a statement today, MAHB said airport traffic has continued to increase as improved health and safety measures have instilled trust among travellers.

It said passenger traffic movements at Malaysia’s airports rose by 19% to 1.7 million last month compared with August, while aircraft movements increased by 9.8% to 27,010.

The group’s operations at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport also recorded nearly two million passenger movements last month.

This is on top of the continued resilience of cargo flights, which have remained stable in relation to passenger flights, with cargo operations between January and August averaging 65,000 tonnes a month compared with 76,000 tonnes a month last year.

Mohd Shukrie Salleh, MAHB CEO, said: “Although there was an initial dip in air cargo tonnage in March and April due to a reduction in belly cargo capacity, this capacity crunch was immediately taken up by full freighter airlines.

“This proves that KLIA remains an attractive regional hub for aviation.”

He said upcoming partnerships should strengthen the group’s cargo business further.

“With the upcoming operationalisation of the e-fulfilment hub at KLIA Aeropolis – a joint venture between Malaysia Airports and Alibaba group’s logistics unit, Cainiao – it will further cement KLIA’s position as a regional distribution hub,” he said.

Freight airline Pos Asia Cargo Express also recently introduced a new route from KLIA to Sibu Airport, with six flights a week.



