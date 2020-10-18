People are fed up with politicians, says Salleh

PETALING JAYA: Former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak says politicians need to realise that they have started to become unpopular among people who are fed up with the never-ending turmoil.

Salleh said politicians no longer have a good impression.

“The impression that the rakyat have is that politicians are selfish and self-serving. This needs to change.

“There is a time for politics and there is a time to serve. It has not gone unnoticed by the rakyat that Malaysian politicians (are at it) 24/7 and 365 days a year. The rakyat and those on the ground are tired of the politicking,” he said in his blog.

He said once the election was over, politicians needed to start fulfilling their responsibilities. He reminded politicians that the era of monopolies and hegemonies no longer existed.

“The days of a two-thirds majority or even a simple majority in Parliament by a single political party are over. Even with coalitions, the four or five parties scrape through with an almost hung Parliament and razor-thin majority.

“The ‘new normal’ for Malaysia does not only involve social distancing and self-isolation. It also determines how politics is played. Parties and politicians need to find common ground to work together,” he said.

Salleh’s comments come at a time when there are doubts about the future of the Perikatan Nasional administration in charge of the federal government.

Several MPs have filed motions of no confidence in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, while opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has tried to force Muhyiddin’s resignation.

At the same time, Umno leaders have tried to pressure Muhyiddin and his PPBM party over a stronger role for Umno in the government.



