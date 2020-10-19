Bring back IPCMC bill, anti-graft group tells govt

PETALING JAYA: An anti-corruption watchdog has called on Putrajaya to bring back the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019.

Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) said the recent arrest of police officers over a Macau scam case highlights the need for the IPCMC, rather than its “watered down” replacement, the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Bill 2020.

In a statement, it said the IPCC bill was flawed citing provisions which allow top police officers to influence and intervene in investigations into misconduct.

It said the new bill also allows witnesses who are police officers to refuse to answer questions in an investigation into misconduct.

Previously, it was reported that two police officers ha been arrested by MACC and later by police in connection with the Macau scam case.

“The IPCMC was meant to check on police misconduct and protect public interest, promote integrity within the police force, exercise disciplinary control and advise the government on the improvement of police welfare and well-being,” said TI-M.

“With the present Macau scam brought to light by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Perikatan Nasional government, politicians, police and civil society organisations could not ask for a better case study to understand why we need the IPCMC and not a watered-down version with no bite.”

A number of stakeholders, including the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the Bar Council task force for the IPCMC, have condemned the IPCC.



