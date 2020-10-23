Partial emergency best way for Muhyiddin to stay on as PM, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst says the declaration of a partial emergency would be the best way for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to remain in the top post while fending off pressure to step down.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya, said Muhyiddin would be able to avoid any no-confidence motion in the Dewan Rakyat and also the tabling of the Budget 2021, which would lead to the fall of the government if it fails to be passed in Parliament.

“In my opinion, the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia is only ranked 88th in the world, which means it’s more controlled when compared with other more developed countries, such as the United Kingdom, Holland, Canada and the US.

“It’s obvious that Covid-19 is being used by Muhyiddin to remain in power and to avoid being embarrassed by his political enemies,” he told FMT, adding that this emergency could last up to six months.

Awang Azman said the purpose of this partial emergency was to bring political stability and allow Putrajaya to focus on managing the pandemic as well as the nation’s economic recovery.

“When the situation clears up, then a general election can be held,” he said, adding that the King would be expected to appoint a new Cabinet for the emergency.

He said this move would allow the government’s spending to be done without needing to be approved by Parliament, while also avoiding any no-confidence motion.

Muhyiddin is currently at Istana Abdulaziz in Pahang for an audience with the King following the special emergency meeting held with Cabinet members earlier today.

This came following speculation that the Perikatan Nasional government may seek a declaration of emergency as Covid-19 cases hover around 700 to 800 daily.



