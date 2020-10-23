Zuraida to Anwar: It’s you who caused political instability

PETALING JAYA: A former PKR women’s leader has blamed PKR president Anwar Ibrahim for the current political uncertainty after he accused the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government today of incompetence in considering a partial state of emergency.

Zuraida, who is now with PPBM, said Anwar appeared “to have completely forgotten that it was his recent actions that caused the ‘political instability’ and distraction in the battle against Covid-19”.

Urging him to “self-reflect”, Zuraida said Anwar had also held a press conference last month claiming that he had a “formidable and convincing majority” in the Dewan Rakyat and that the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had collapsed.

“Having said that, he left the press conference without producing a single name to support his claim and this he did in the midst of a national health crisis,” Zuraida added.

She said Anwar, who claimed the government lacked transparency, had failed to be transparent with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong about his so-called formidable and convincing majority when he had an audience with the King last week.

Coming to the defence of Muhyiddin, Zuraida said, while Anwar had carried on with “protracted and frivolous drama”, the government was attempting to bring the current Covid-19 surge under control.

Zuraida, who is minister for housing and local government in Muhyiddin’s government, said Anwar should have supported Muhyiddin, while the nation copes with a health crisis. That would be “the statesman-like thing to do”.

Anwar’s accusation of PN’s incompetence came in a statement commenting on speculation that a partial state of emergency may be declared because of the surge in the number of Covid-19 infections.



