The case is being investigated for assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty.

PETALING JAYA: Police are on the hunt for a man who molested a woman in her 20s while she was walking in a residential neighbourhood in Sea Park here.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the suspect was wearing a black top and face mask, and had hugged the victim from behind at around 7.10pm last Friday before molesting her.

The suspect then fled the scene while the victim lodged a police report later that night, he said in a statement.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty.

“I urge those with information on this incident to contact Petaling Jaya police at 03-7966 2222 or the nearest police station,” said Fakhrudin.