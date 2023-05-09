The former prime minister, who complained of diarrhoea, was given medical leave for today and Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak’s 1MDB criminal trial, scheduled to continue today, had to be postponed after a doctor confirmed the former prime minister had been referred to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) following complaints of a stomach ache overnight.

“He is not fit to attend court. He has been given drips and cannot stand or sit for a long time,” said Dr Hafiz Hoshni, a medical officer on duty at Kajang prison’s infirmary.

Hafiz said Najib had complained that he had been suffering from diarrhoea since last night.

“I met him this morning. When I examined him, I found that he was dehydrated. His temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius,” said Hafiz.

The doctor had been summoned to attend court to report on Najib’s health condition.

According to Hafiz, HKL had given the former prime minister medical leave for today and Wednesday.

Asked by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib whether Najib would be fit to attend court on Thursday, Hafiz said it would be up to HKL whether to extend Najib’s medical leave.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah set the case for mention on May 11 for an update on Najib’s condition.

Najib is standing trial on 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Former BSI banker Kevin Swampillai will continue his testimony when the trial resumes.