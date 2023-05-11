Shah Alam DAP chairman Shakir Ameer says based on the Islamic party’s logic, television and social media should also be banned.

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor DAP leader has questioned a PAS leader’s rationale in calling for Coldplay’s concert, scheduled to be held in November, to be cancelled on grounds it promotes hedonism and deviant cultures.

“Based on PAS’ logic, the internet, television, radio and any other social media which they depend on to spread their propaganda should be banned as well for promoting certain values that they do not agree with,” Shakir Ameer said in a statement.

Earlier today, PAS central working committee member Nasrudin Hassan asked Putrajaya if it wanted to encourage “hedonism and deviant cultures” in the country by allowing Coldplay to perform here.

In a Facebook post today, Nasrudin attached pictures of Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, holding up the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) flag at a concert in London.

Nasrudin also said that the concert brought no benefit to “race, religion or country”.

Shakir, who is the Shah Alam DAP chairman, went on to defend the tour by the British rock band saying they were out to promote sustainability and recycling and push for a reduction in CO2 emissions.

He said such good values were “acknowledged” by Islam.

“PAS do not care about positive values. They protest over anything for the sake of protest for political reasons.”

Shakir said the “illogical protest” by PAS showed that the Islamic party had nothing constructive to offer and could only pull cheap political stunts.