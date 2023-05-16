However, the department refuses to divulge further details on the investigation.

PETALING JAYA: The Sarawak education department is investigating a secondary school teacher accused of punching a student earlier this month.

The department’s complaints officer, Helmi Isa, said every complaint would be treated equally.

“An investigation is currently being carried out,” he told FMT.

Helmi, however, was unable to provide more information regarding the status of the case as the probe was confidential.

On May 10, a woman identified only as Annisa alleged that her sister was punched in the face by a teacher for wearing baju Melayu to an Aidilfitri gathering at her school.

The victim’s family subsequently lodged a police report, but they urged the state education department to investigate the alleged assault as they wanted the teacher to be relieved of his duties.

Last week, Annisa dismissed acting Kuching police chief Merbin Lisa’s claims that the matter had been settled amicably by both parties.