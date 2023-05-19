The leaders say they feel embarrassed as PH previously pushed for the MACC chief’s removal from office.

PETALING JAYA: The extension of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki’s contract has left some Pakatan Harapan grassroots leaders “embarrassed” as the coalition had pushed for his resignation before the 15th general election (GE15).

Two divisional leaders who spoke to FMT on condition of anonymity said the extension of Azam’s tenure went against reforms PH had promised in the run-up to GE15.

“Before we took over the government, we went all-out to make sure Azam steps down, so seeing the extension is disappointing,” said one Selangor DAP leader.

“It almost feels like what we fought and took to the streets for has become meaningless.

“We are quite embarrassed as well, because we promoted reforms, and yet our coalition leader has decided to retain Azam,” he told FMT, referring to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The other grassroots leader said he attended a GE15 ceramah during which PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said PH would “go after” Azam if it came to power.

“The crowd went wild. Those promises were among the reasons people voted for us,” the Johor-based leader said.

He said PH’s failure to deliver promised reforms showed the coalition was no different from its rivals.

“I don’t see people trusting us in the near future,” he said.

On Monday, Anwar defended his decision to extend Azam’s contract for a year, saying he was satisfied with the MACC chief’s performance.

The extension has been criticised by several quarters, with Selangor Muda saying it was ironic as PH leaders joined the #TangkapAzamBaki rally last January when controversy arose over Azam’s ownership of an extensive number of shares.

Meanwhile, a Selangor PKR division leader said he agreed with Anwar’s decision to extend Azam’s contract, describing it as a “good move”.

“If Anwar replaces Azam and an opposition leader is charged with corruption, Anwar will be accused of orchestrating it,” said the leader, who declined to be named.

The leader said it was natural for some grassroots leaders to be unhappy over the situation as their reputation was on the line because PH had claimed that MACC was being used as a political tool when it was in the opposition.

He said he believed Anwar was also being careful in making changes in the government to avoid upsetting civil servants.

“One of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s biggest mistakes was appointing Latheefa Koya as MACC chief. She was never part of the civil service, yet she was made the head of MACC,” said the leader, adding her appointment did not go down well with civil servants.