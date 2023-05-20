One of the projects expected to have a big impact on Melaka is the 88-storey Asean-China Tower.

MELAKA: Melaka is set to receive RM3.5 billion in investments through seven projects that will be developed in collaboration with Cheng Ho International Trade and Cultural City Centre Sdn Bhd and investors from China.

Chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said all the projects would be developed after the application process for implementation was approved by state authorities.

“Various new projects will be developed in Melaka through the MoU signed with Chinese companies. These investments will further strengthen bilateral relations with China.

“One of the projects expected to have a major impact on Melaka is the 88-storey Asean-China Tower that will be developed at the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ),” he told reporters after witnessing an MoU signing ceremony here today.

The MoU were signed by Cheng Ho International Trade and Cultural City Centre general manager Yong Chen Lim and others.

It was witnessed by Melaka state tourism, heritage, arts and culture committee chairman Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

Rauf said the tower as well as several other projects, such as Asean-China Made Products Outlet and Exhibition Centre, Asean-China International Grand Bazaar and Malaysia-China Metaverse Database Centre and High-Level Professional Training Base would be developed in collaboration with China Center Overseas Joint Development Preparatory Committee.

Meanwhile, other projects are Health E-Atomisation Industrial Park (Oriental Vaping and E-Atomisation-Malaysia and China Sdn Bhd), Asean Health E-Atomisation Forum (Oriental Vaping and E-Atomisation Ltd – UK) and Asean Cup 2023 (Melaka) International Regatta Competition.