PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin is unlikely to accept an invitation by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to join the party, according to a political analyst.

Azmil Tayeb of Universiti Sains Malaysia said Khairy’s reformist ways would not fit what he called the “ultra-conservative” agenda of Perikatan Nasional and Bersatu.

Azmil also said Khairy was loyal to Umno and could still find his way back into the party that he had represented at four general elections.

“Khairy is still relatively young and he has the time to change Umno (if he does return to Umno),” Azmil told FMT.

However, should he end up joining Bersatu, Azmil said Khairy should be fielded in urban and semi-urban seats, as he would be able to appeal to urban and middle-class voters.

“Bersatu can field Khairy in areas like Sungai Buloh, just as in the last general election as a victory (in these areas) will be a bonus for the party,” he said.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had said on Wednesday that the party could offer Khairy a seat on its Supreme Council should the former Rembau MP decide to join Bersatu.

Muhyiddin, who is PN chairman, said there were two vacancies on the council and the invitation to Khairy had been discussed with other party leaders.

During the general election of November 2022, Khairy had branded himself an “Umno reformist”, claiming that the party had lost its way and must “go back to its roots”. The former minister said he wanted to make Umno a party that Malays could be proud of again.

He lost the contest for the Sungai Buloh seat, which was deemed a Pakatan Harapan stronghold, to PKR’s R Ramanan by 2,693 votes.

In January, Khairy was sacked from Umno for breaching party discipline during the elections.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said Khairy’s joining Bersatu would strengthen the party’s support base and inject fresh hope among party members, encouraging them to continue their struggle with the party.

However, he expected a big chunk of Khairy’s supporters to desert him should he join Bersatu, which is allied with PAS in PN.

“(Khairy’s) supporters, or at least previous supporters, tend to be reform-minded and progressive. If Khairy were to join Bersatu, I think he is going to lose those supporters,” Oh said.