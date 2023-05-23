So far, 43 cars and 18 motorcycles have been splashed with acid and liquid resembling paint bleach since early this month in Penang.

GEORGE TOWN: Police are hunting for a blackmailer who has so far attacked a dozen used car dealerships by splashing the premises and vehicles with acid.

He has threatened to do further damage if the owners fail to cough up as much as RM10,000.

Northeast police chief Soffian Santong said the victims received an SMS from the blackmailer after they found their premises and vehicles splashed with acid.

“As of yesterday, we have received 12 such reports since May 2. As many as 43 cars and 18 motorcycles have been splashed with acid and liquid resembling paint bleach.

“Owners have suffered about RM60,000 in damages so far. Based on CCTV footage near the locations, we have narrowed our search down to a man on a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle,” he said today.

Soffian said the suspect would throw a package containing red liquid, paint bleach or acid at the vehicles parked in a dealership.

He said the man was believed to be working alone, and committed the act between 3pm and 6am. Police have set up a special team to track him down.

“If the owner of the premises refuses to pay, the suspect threatens to repeat the act.

“Some premises have been attacked three times because they refused to pay.

“Thus far, no one has caved in,” he said, adding that police considered it a case of mischief and extortion.

He also urged anyone with information to step forward to help police in their investigations.

The police have also received a report from the owner of a motorbike dealership on Jalan Datuk Keramat, whose premises may have been attacked with an air rifle.

The vandal struck at 10.42pm yesterday, causing cracks in the windows. Police recovered some pellet fragments.

“The suspect was driving a black Proton Wira Aeroback with tinted windows. The shop owner has not received any SMS or demand for payment so far,” he said.

Soffian said police believe this case is connected to the others.