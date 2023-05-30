PETALING JAYA: A former aide to Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, who had informed Malaysian authorities of the fugitive financier’s whereabouts, has died.

A source at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed with the Malay Mail that Kee Kok Thiam had died.

“I can just say yes, it’s him. But I can’t confirm anything else,” the source was quoted as saying.

Separately, a senior MACC official and a source from the Attorney-General’s Chambers also confirmed the death.

Kee is believed to have died from a sudden illness.

The 56-year-old had previously confirmed meeting Jho Low – the central figure in the 1MDB controversy – and other fugitives linked to the biggest financial scandal in Macau.

Earlier today, Al Jazeera reported that the MACC believed that Jho Low was “hiding” in Macau.

Jho Low has been charged in Malaysia and the US over allegations that he orchestrated the theft of US$4.5 billion from 1MDB. Beijing previously denied protecting the fugitive financier.

Al Jazeera also quoted a police source as saying that Kee, a suspect in the 1MDB and SRC International cases, who was recently arrested by MACC, had been deported from Macau for overstaying his visa.