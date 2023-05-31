Rizal van Geyzel is accused of insulting religious and racial sensitivities.

KUALA LUMPUR: Comedian and Crackhouse Comedy Club owner Rizal van Geyzel’s bid to quash three cybercrime charges relating to the uploading of allegedly offensive content on social media has been rejected once again.

At a case management today, deputy public prosecutor Noor Aslinda Che Seman informed the court that Rizal’s second representation for a review of the charges has been rejected by the attorney-general’s chambers (AGC).

His first representation to the AGC was rejected on Dec 12 last year.

Lawyer M Pravin said he will seek Rizal’s instructions on the next course of action.

The court fixed June 13 as the next date for case management.

Rizal is accused of uploading videos on three different social media platforms between July 4 and 6 last year. His remarks are alleged to have insulted religious and racial sensitivities.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum sentence of one year’s imprisonment or a RM50,000 fine, or both, upon conviction.