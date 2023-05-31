The PKR vice-president is expected to be entrusted with an important portfolio in the state administration if she wins.

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar is slated to contest in the Penang state election and will be appointed to a key position should Pakatan Harapan be returned to power, according to a source.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said Nurul Izzah’s participation in the state election could bolster her party’s chances of retaining seats in the state assembly and help secure votes from women.

“She will be entrusted with an important portfolio in the state administration should PH get the mandate from the people of Penang,” the source close to a PH leader told FMT.

In the 15th general election last November, Nurul Izzah failed to retain the Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat, which was won by PAS candidate Fawwaz Mohamed with a 5,272-vote majority in a four-cornered contest.

Nurul Izzah, the eldest daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is the co-chairman of the secretariat of the special advisory body to the finance ministry.

It is unclear which of the 15-Malay majority seats Nurul Izzah will be offered to contest. There are 40 seats in the state assembly.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said two weeks ago the assembly will be dissolved in the third or fourth week of June.

Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan are also scheduled to dissolve their state assemblies in the last two weeks of June.