Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz says he is grateful that his father’s contributions have been recognised.

PETALING JAYA: Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat’s posthumous Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) award, which carries the “Tan Sri” title, is seen as a huge honour by the family of the former PAS spiritual leader.

His eldest son, Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz, said he was grateful that his father’s contributions had been recognised.

“Although my father is no longer around, the title is appreciated by my mother. My deepest gratitude to Your Highness (Yang di-Pertuan Agong).

“It (honorific) shows that Tok Guru’s contributions were appreciated,’’ he told FMT.

The late Nik Aziz was earlier today conferred the second-highest federal award along with another politician, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, and 24 other individuals, including veteran composer Ahmad Nawab, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, and two former federal ministers, Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Anifah Aman.

Nik Aziz was the longest-serving Kelantan menteri besar after helming the state from 1990 to 2013. He also served as the MP for Kelantan Hilir (later renamed Pengkalan Chepa) from 1967 until 1982.

Nik Aziz passed away on Feb 12, 2015 at the age of 84, after years of battling prostate cancer.

He is survived by his wife Tuan Sabariah Tuan Ishak and 10 children, one of whom is former Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.