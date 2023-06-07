Amirudin Shari says a counter-suit by a company terminated for breach of contract came as no surprise.

PETALING JAYA: A lawsuit filed against a subsidiary of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has come as no surprise for Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said he had expected Western Power Clean Energy Sdn Bhd (WPCE) to sue PKNS subsidiary Worldwide Holdings Bhd (WHB) after WHB terminated a waste-to-energy project with the company.

He said the contract was terminated after WPCE allegedly breached its terms, adding that the WHB board was aware of the decision.

“We expected every consequence, including a counter-suit by the other party. But we will definitely go through the process,” he told reporters after an event here today.

Last week, WPCE sued WHB, which deals with property development, which it also alleged had breached their agreement for a RM1 billion solid waste disposal treatment system project.

WPCE sought damages amounting to RM368 million.

The two companies signed an agreement in December 2018 to jointly develop, construct, manage, operate and maintain a thermal treatment facility for waste management and conversion of waste to energy.

However, in November 2021 and June 2022, WHB sought to be the sole authority in managing the financing of a special purpose vehicle set up to manage the project.

Don’t jump the gun, Azmin told

Meanwhile, Amirudin said it was premature for Selangor Perikatan Nasional chief Azmin Ali to claim that the Selangor state assembly will be dissolved on June 19.

He reminded his predecessor that the menteri besar would propose the date of the dissolution of the state assembly to the sultan.

“Both sides will have to agree on when is the best time for the dissolution,” he said.