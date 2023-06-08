Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil says the change would complete the nation’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Cybersecurity Agency (Nacsa) could be turned into a statutory body as a regulatory commission in order to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity ecosystem, says communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that there was a need for such a commission as there were regulatory commissions for other sectors such as telecommunications, energy, and water.

“So, for cybersecurity, I see the possibility for Nacsa, for example, to be developed under a parliamentary act to become a commission for cybersecurity,” he said.

According to Fahmi, this will complete the cybersecurity ecosystem in Malaysia as many cybersecurity experts have raised concerns over the lack of a commission responsible for cybersecurity.

In January this year, Fahmi said the government was planning to establish a Malaysian cybersecurity commission as part of efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in the country.