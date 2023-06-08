The DAP leader says it is pointless to argue who was right or wrong in the past.

PETALING JAYA: DAP central executive committee member Ronnie Liu has urged Umno to forget about the past and work together for the sake of the country.

“Let bygones be bygones. Now that we are both partners in the unity government, there must be unity among the party leaders and grassroots,” he told FMT.

Liu, the Sungai Pelek assemblyman, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) can work hand in hand to stop racism and religious bigotry.

“That’s what the Malaysian people want for now,” he said.

He said party leaders should see each other as competitors instead of enemies.

“In the past, DAP and Umno were in different camps and had differences in ideologies, opinions and policies. That’s normal in a democratic environment.

“It is pointless now to argue who was right and who was wrong in the past,” he said.

He also said the upcoming state elections can serve as an opportunity for PH and BN to convince the people that both camps can work together for the people.

“We should put the people before party interests,” he said.

Earlier today, Umno Youth demanded an open apology from DAP for accusations levelled at the party when they were political rivals.

Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh said the apology was necessary if DAP wanted to win the backing of the Malays and Umno supporters in the upcoming state elections.

“If they can apologise to Gabungan Parti Sarawak, why not to us?” he said, referring to the ruling coalition in the East Malaysian state.

However, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi played down the call for an apology and said there is no need to prolong the issue.