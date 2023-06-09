The 29-year old suspect pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to a woman driver while on a road near Cameron Highlands.

PETALING JAYA: The man who was filmed assaulting a woman driver near Lata Iskandar, Cameron Highlands has been sentenced to seven days in jail.

Factory supervisor Zaim Faiz Tarmizi, 29, was handed down the jail sentence after pleading guilty to two charges under Sections 506 and 323 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt, respectively, Berita Harian reported.

Deputy public prosecutor J Geetha urged the court to mete a sentence that was commensurate with the crime so it would act as a lesson for the accused and society at large.

Zaim, who was unrepresented, pleaded for the lightest possible sentence as his wife is eight months pregnant and they have a four-year old son.

Zaim was caught on camera a few days ago, getting out of his car and knocking on the window of the vehicle behind him before berating the female driver and hitting her on her forehead more than once.

The incident is understood to have occurred on the road near the Lata Iskandar Resort when the two cars stopped during a traffic congestion.

It was reported that the 24-year-old female driver, who was with her younger brother, had tried to overtake the car in front of her but failed.