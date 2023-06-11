10 agreements between Malaysian and international companies are expected to be signed on Tuesday.

PETALING JAYA: Deals involving foreign investment amounting to billions of ringgit are expected to be signed at a technology expo in London this week, according to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation.

The corporation’s CEO, Mahadhir Aziz, said an announcement on the deals will be made next week, Bernama reported.

He said communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is leading the Malaysian delegation to London Tech Week, will witness the signing of more than 10 agreements between Malaysian and international companies on Tuesday.

Speaking in London today, Mahadhir said: “The UK is becoming one of the main contributors to Malaysia’s digital economy.”

He said the efforts to attract foreign investment in Malaysia’s digital economy had involved the cooperation of government agencies, strategic partners, and European digital companies in areas like digital finance, data technology, digital health, digital marketing, cloud solutions, data centres and cybersecurity.

Such cooperation would further strengthen Malaysia’s position as a strategic digital technology investment hub in areas such as digital health, intelligent cities, agriculture, digital content, and Islamic digital economy.

He said the efforts to secure the deals are in line with Malaysia’s aspiration to achieve a digital investment target of RM130 billion by 2025, contributing 25.5% to the country’s gross domestic product.

The five-day London Tech Week will bring together business leaders, policymakers, investors and digital industry stars for discussions on technologies to transform the future.