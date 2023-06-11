Former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa says Umno is no longer the party that fought for the Malays and Islam.

PETALING JAYA: More than two million Umno members have left the party since 2013, according to its former Supreme Council member Annuar Musa.

The former federal territories minister, who is now a member of PAS, said this is because Umno is no longer the party that fought for the Malays and Islam, PAS organ HarakahDaily reported.

“It has become a party that only takes care of the interest of certain individuals and factions.

“Umno is now busy taking care of DAP and has become a sweeper for the party,” Annuar was quoted as saying at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan last night.

The former Ketereh MP said Umno, which he claims is being controlled by its president, has destroyed itself and has become the number one traitor to the Malays and Muslims in the country.

Annuar, who was in Umno for 50 years, said his decision to leave the party to join PAS was made after his recent umrah.

“I merely want all of us to be calm and open when deciding on the platform for our political struggles. Let’s choose the right path to seek the truth. I hope Umno will unite the Malays and not be the cause of their disunity,” he said.

Annuar said he will continue explaining his decision to join PAS and PN in public rallies to be held by the coalition after this.