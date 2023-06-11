Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng says in 1999, PAS was part of Barisan Alternative and again in 2008 in Pakatan Rakyat with DAP.

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP has asked PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang if the party was fooled twice when it joined two coalitions in the past which included DAP in the fold.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said in 1999, PAS was part of the opposition front Barisan Alternatif, together with DAP and PKR, to fight the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) then.

“We had a good working relationship with Tok Guru Tan Sri Nik Aziz Nik Mat, who was PAS’ spiritual adviser.

“The coalition lasted only two years, with both PAS and PKR going their separate ways in states where PAS had the majority,” he said in a statement.

Lim was commenting on Hadi’s statement last week urging non-Malays not to be fooled by what he claimed were DAP’s false narratives.

“Instead of continuing to play with racial politics, I would like to call on Hadi to answer me if PAS was also swayed by the so-called false narratives, not once but twice, when it collaborated with DAP before.”

Lim said when Anwar Ibrahim’s Reformasi movement was at its height in 2008, PAS again became part of the Pakatan Rakyat coalition, adding that DAP was most accommodating towards PAS.

“That was the time we enjoyed a good working relationship with PAS members because we do not see Malays as a threat.

“However, the moment Tok Guru passed on and Hadi took over, the relationship soured again.

“Once again, it was PAS which ditched Pakatan Rakyat, leading to the dissolution of the coalition in 2015.”

Lim also reminded Hadi that PAS was part of Barisan Nasional in 1972, which helped the Islamic party win 14 parliamentary seats in the 1974 general election before it left the coalition in 1977.

“In the 1978 general election, PAS contested on its own and the party only won five seats. It even lost the state of Kelantan.”

Lim said PAS had to wait until 1990 to wrest back control over Kelantan.

This showed the Islamic party was the one riding on others to win in elections, he added.