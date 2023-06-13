The graphic artist and activist says he is not sure which of his devices will be given back to him as he had several confiscated by the police.

PETALING JAYA: Graphic artist and activist Fahmi Reza has been called up by the police for the return of his mobile phone, which had been confiscated for investigation.

Fahmi said he has an “appointment” at Bukit Aman this afternoon.

“It’s not about satirical graphics. The police told me they want to return my mobile phone, which they confiscated last year,” he said on Twitter.

However, he said there were still 10 more active cases on him being investigated by the police.

Fahmi told FMT he did not know which of his mobile phones would be returned since several had been confiscated.

“It’s either the phone that was confiscated to assist in the investigation into the satirical drawing of an ape in an attire similar to that worn by royalty, or the satirical poster that resembles a state’s coat of arms,” he said.

In January last year, Fahmi was questioned by the police over a satirical poster that resembled a state’s coat of arms, depicting a tree and two axes, with an inscription of the words “House of Balak”.

Last April, he was arrested over his satirical drawing of an ape in headgear and yellow attire similar to that worn by royalty.

The police seized a mobile phone and a SIM card for investigations under the Sedition Act as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The controversial graphic artist had been repeatedly summoned by the police last year for various graphics designed and uploaded online by him.

He had also been arrested over a caricature of former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s “Keluarga Malaysia” concept but was later freed on police bail.