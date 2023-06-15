Some documents were seized from the opposition leader’s home, according to a source.

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin’s home in Damansara was raided by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) yesterday, according to a Perikatan Nasional source.

The source told FMT that the raid on the Bersatu secretary-general’s house was conducted last night.

“Yes, Hamzah’s house was raided. We do not know what was the reason behind the raid,” the source said. “Some documents were seized.”

Meanwhile, a Bersatu source claimed that the raid on the PN secretary-general’s home failed to unearth anything negative on Hamzah.

“This (raid) is aimed at tarnishing our name and to create a negative perception against us,” said another source.

In February, Hamzah accused Putrajaya of using the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as a political tool after the anti-graft agency froze the party’s accounts.

The former home minister later denied being involved in a RM15 million corruption case after his name was mentioned in the charges against businessman Sim Choo Thiam.

Sim was charged in May with demanding RM15 million from another businessman, Hep Kim Hong, sometime in June 2021.

The prosecution said the sum was meant as an inducement for Hamzah to assist Hep’s company, Asia Coding Sdn Bhd, to secure projects from his ministry.

Sim was also slapped with three other charges of receiving RM15 million to secure projects from the home ministry. He pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Hamzah questioned why his name was being mentioned, claiming these were accusations “deliberately fabricated in such a way to drag my name into matters that do not directly involve me”.

