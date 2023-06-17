These short basic courses can be expanded if the students express interest in them.

ARAU: Students at 23 tahfiz (religious) schools in the state will be given exposure to a technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme as an additional skill.

Pertubuhan Penggerak Huffaz Berkemahiran Selangor chairman Ahmad Tajudin Jab said the initiative, which will benefit 500 students, was in collaboration with the Perlis Al-Quran Tahfiz Institution Association (Pinta Perlis).

“Training will be provided by public and private skills training institutions,” he said after signing an MoU with Pinta Perlis chairman Inzaar Haqieqie Ismail today.

Tajudin said that 16 TVET skill programmes will be conducted in Perlis.

They will include welding techniques, sewing, vehicle painting, culinary, basic make-up and others.

Tajudin said that the duration of the basic course would be only two to five days, but students can take further courses if they are interested.

“This basic course will serve as an initial exposure for students to choose the vocational skills they are interested in later,” he added.