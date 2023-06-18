The former transport minister says doing so could set a worrying precedent for future ‘ultra low-cost’ vehicles.

PETALING JAYA: The basic safety features of low-cost cars should not be compromised to make the car more affordable, says former transport minister Wee Ka Siong.

He said basic specifications like the anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and electronic stability control (ESC) should not be left out just to bring the vehicle price down to Rahmah-price levels.

“I understand that many lower-income households are tight in their finances.

“The government must find more ways to help them, but reducing vehicle safety specifications (to ease prices) in this way is not the answer,” he said in a Facebook post.

Wee was referring to the latest Perodua Axia E manual transmission model, now priced at RM22,000 without insurance (originally costing RM24,000), making it the most affordable car in the market.

The new model does not have safety features like ABS, EBD, ESC and central locking.

Wee said specifications like the ESC and other anti-skid technology in cars can prevent 40% of deaths and collisions from crashes due to loss of control.

He said former transport minister Liow Tiong Lai had made it mandatory for all new cars to have such specifications in 2018.

“I am really glad that large carmakers are keeping their consumers’ pockets in mind, with plenty of choices and ranges of specifications from which to choose. But let’s not compromise on the safety and security of the driver and passenger.”

Wee said having such a lack of basic safety features in a car could set a worrying precedent for future “ultra low-cost” vehicles.

“I hope that the maker of the Axia E manual, which many have started calling the ‘Kosong Spec’ car, will rethink their latest model.”

Wee also urged the government to ensure that vehicles continue to have these basic safety features in new passenger vehicles.

“Don’t move backward on this matter.”