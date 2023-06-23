State Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Said reminds voters how Kelantan has been plagued with water woes under PAS’ rule for over 30 years.

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Said worries that Terengganu will lag in terms of development like Kelantan if voters continue to support PAS.

He said that Kelantan had been plagued with water woes for more than 30 years but the people still voted for the Islamic party, Astro Awani reported.

“It means there has been no development (in Kelantan), but the people of Kelantan do not bother as many of them can leave the state to find jobs in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“This is unlike Terengganu, where the locals seldom migrate, and they end up as victims (of under-development in the state),” he was quoted as saying.

In the 14th general election (GE14), PAS managed to wrestle Terengganu back from BN after winning 22 seats, while BN only secured 10 seats.

PAS had previously ruled the state for one term, between 1999 and 2004.

The former Terengganu menteri besar urged voters in the state to back BN in the coming polls to ensure continuous development in Terengganu.

He added that the state and federal governments need to be aligned to prevent issues regarding allocations, among others.

Kelantan is regarded as one of the poorest states in the country and is said to have fallen behind in terms of development.

State elections are due to be held in six states within the next two months. They are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.