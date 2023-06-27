The BN components will be given suitable and ‘winnable’ seats, says the coalition’s chairman.

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has sought to assure MCA and MIC that they will be given seats to contest in all six states where elections are to be held.

Zahid today called for an end to speculation as to whether the two BN components would get to contest in some of the states.

“MCA and MIC have their constituencies, so seats will be given to them to contest.

“I hope this will help assure our partners in BN,” he said at a press conference here.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said the two parties would be given suitable and “winnable” seats, adding that negotiations with Pakatan Harapan would be finalised very soon.

He also said he would soon meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is PH chairman, to conclude seat negotiations.

MIC deputy president M Saravanan was quoted by Malaysiakini earlier today as denying reports that the party would be allocated seats to contest in Selangor.

He said this after Selangor MIC chief MB Raja told reporters last night that the party would be fielding candidates in Selangor.

FMT has learned that Selangor BN has been allocated 13 seats to contest but is demanding more.

It is understood that the deadlock in negotiations with PH involve the Gombak Setia and Kota Damansara seats.