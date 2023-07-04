A source says Balakong assemblyman Wong Siew Ki is among the candidates being considered to replace the three-term assemblyman in Seri Kembangan.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor DAP deputy chairman Ean Yong Hian Wah is likely to be dropped for the upcoming state election, according to a party source.

The Seri Kembangan assemblyman is being replaced as the party wants a fresh face, the source told FMT.

He said Balakong assemblyman Wong Siew Ki is among the candidates being considered to replace Ean Yong in Seri Kembangan.

The source dismissed any possible repercussions if Ean Yong were to be dropped.

“Ean Yong has got some backing from his grassroots supporters due to his involvement in the party over the years, but it’s not enough to cause any backlash in the state election,” he said.

Ean Yong, a former exco member, declined to comment when contacted by FMT.

Ean Yong has been the Seri Kembangan assemblyman since 2008. In the 15th general election, it was rumoured that he would contest for the Klang parliamentary seat, but DAP fielded then state exco member V Ganabatirau instead. Ganabatirau won the seat with a 91,801-vote majority.

Selangor is one of the six states that will be holding state elections soon. The others are Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.