Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration did not follow through on plans to write off RM8.3 billion in loans granted to Felda settlers.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of lying about Muhyiddin’s efforts to write off the loans of Felda settlers.

At an event celebrating Felda Settlers Day in Serdang yesterday, Anwar said Muhyiddin’s administration announced that it would write off RM8.3 billion in loans granted to Felda settlers’, but the move was never implemented.

In a Facebook post today, Muhyiddin said: “Anwar has accused me of not resolving Felda settlers’ debt. This is a big lie.”

“The resolution of Felda settlers’ debt was implemented during my tenure as prime minister, and this was confirmed by the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in a parliamentary response on Feb 23, who stated that the resolution of Felda settlers’ debt was carried out in 2021.

“However, due to Felda’s cash flow constraints, the PH-BN government was unable to continuously implement the resolution of settlers’ debt.”

In a written parliamentary reply on Feb 23, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the government was putting a halt to an initiative started by Muhyiddin’s administration to abolish a portion of Felda settler’s loans amounting to RM8.3 billion.

She said the government would not be able to carry on writing off Felda settlers’ loans any longer as it resulted in a “huge impact” on Felda’s finances.

In July 2021, Muhyiddin announced that his government agreed to waive the loans of Felda settlers amounting to RM8.3 billion, subject to certain conditions.

He was reported to have said the waiver would reduce the burden of the loans on settlers by some 80%, and that it was needed to “allow Felda to restart” and allow it to be on par with other international plantations.

In his statement today, Muhyiddin noted that former Felda chairman Idris Jusoh also issued a statement on Feb 24 confirming that RM8.3 billion of Felda settlers’ total debt of RM12.1 billion was waived in 2021, and it had a major impact on Felda’s cash flow.

“I am not the kind of person who likes to lie and break promises. It is Anwar who likes to lie and not fulfill his promises,” he said.

“With this latest falsehood, it is becoming increasingly clear that Anwar is not fit to remain as prime minister.”