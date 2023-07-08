Bersih says the election court’s decision to nullify Ahmad Amzad Hashim’s victory in Kuala Terengganu proves there was vote-buying.

PETALING JAYA: Former MP Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS should be charged in court after his election victory in Kuala Terengganu was annulled because of vote-buying, says electoral watchdog Bersih.

The group’s chairman, Thomas Fann, said the court’s decision to nullify Amzad’s win in the 2022 general election showed that corruption had taken place.

“However, the candidate is not being charged for committing the election offence, which means that if he wants to run for the seat again, he can do so.

“Where is the justice then? I say he should be charged because (the offence) was proven,” he said, according to New Straits Times.

The Terengganu election court on June 27 had nullified Amzad’s win in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat following allegations of vote-buying.

Amzad won by a majority of 40,907 votes over Zubir Embong of Barisan Nasional in November 2022 for a second term as Kuala Terengganu MP after first being elected in 2018. The seat has been held by PAS since 2013.

Earlier today, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party will not challenge the court’s decision and is ready for a by-election. He also said it is highly possible that PAS would field Amzad again, since he is still eligible to defend his seat.