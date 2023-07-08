Sultan Nazrin Shah says Lat’s caricatures reveal the truths of living in a multi-ethnic society with people of different races, religions, cultures and languages, living in peace and harmony.

BATU GAJAH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today announced that the country’s most famous cartoonist, Lat, whose real name is Mohd Nor Khalid, has been conferred the title Royal Artist (Seniman DiRaja).

Sultan Nazrin said the honour was in recognition of the artist’s significant role and contributions to the country.

The ruler made the announcement in a speech at the opening ceremony of the Lat House Gallery here today.

He said the treasures on display at the Lat House Gallery are a source of inspiration for the people, especially for youths.

Sultan Nazrin added that the legacy of such a great artist can now be shared and handed down to the younger generation and hoped that the gallery would become a treasure trove to all Malaysians.

“May the Lat House Gallery remain a symbol of the great achievement of an artist whom God has blessed with extraordinary talent.

Sultan Nazrin said through simple sketches Lat managed to highlight sharp observations about the life of a plural society living in harmony.

He said Lat’s caricatures reveal the truths of living in a society made up of different races, religions, cultures and languages.

“Lat sees these differences as a national asset and treasure of immense value and chooses to emphasise the shared experiences of these multi-ethnic members of society such as the joy of wedding ceremonies, festive celebrations, schooling years, or getting caught in traffic crawls, to enjoying food at a restaurant, among others.

“His work carries a clear message that people of diverse backgrounds instinctively live in peace and harmony in a spirit of mutual respect and that diverse people do not harbour prejudice towards one another due to their differences in race, religious beliefs, cultural practices, and language proficiency.

“Lat House Gallery displays the history of life, the twists and turns of an artist’s journey, recording the various achievements of a ‘kampung’ (village) boy who became a ‘town boy’, and who now stands proud among internationally renowned artists.”